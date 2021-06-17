Motorbike rider seriously injured in Hykeham crash

Lincolnshire’s vaccination centres have hit another big milestone, now giving out over 900,000 jabs in the county.

It comes after NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens announced that everyone over 18 can book a COVID-19 vaccination from June 18.

Texts will be sent to some 1.5 million people aged 18-20 on Friday as part of a “watershed moment” in the programme.

The latest vaccination data released on Thursday shows that there have been 900,101 cumulative doses of the coronavirus vaccine in Lincolnshire between December 8 and June 13.

This is a rise of 38,737 from last week, almost five thousand less than the amount given in the previous week.

The data now shows that around 44% of 25-29 year olds have now been given at least one dose of the vaccine, and 82.2% of 50-54 year olds have been given both doses.

Meanwhile, 396,850 second doses have also been given out, meaning the county is getting ever closer to one million jabs during the vaccination rollout.

Office for National Statistics estimates put the total adult (16+) Lincolnshire population at 629,926, meaning just under 80% have had their first dose and around 63% have had their second.

Nationally, 59,937,533 total doses have been administered according to the figures.