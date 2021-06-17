Motorbike rider seriously injured in Hykeham crash
A section of the road was closed for over 7 hours
A man in his 50s was seriously injured and taken to hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Mercedes Benz in North Hykeham on Wednesday afternoon.
Police are investigating the collision, which happened on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham at around 3.43pm on June 16.
The man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said.
A section of the road was closed until around 11.30pm and police investigations are still ongoing.
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 256 of June 16.