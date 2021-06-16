New nightclub to open in Boston’s Assembly Rooms

A historic Grade II* listed building in Boston will transform into a new nightclub that promises to offer a “vibe and environment you can’t find anywhere else”.

Club Angel will be located in the former Assembly Rooms nightclub in Market Place and, although an opening date has yet to be revealed, it is already causing a lot of excitement and is now under new management.

The new venue describes itself as an “exciting new night tradition coming to Boston” that wants to “connect outside to other cities and be the envy of the town”.

Club Angel said: “We are establishing a new nightclub in Boston in a great location.

“Previously known as Assembly Rooms, this historic building is now under new management with a vibe and environment you can’t find anywhere else.”

One person on social media indicated that the iconic landmark has been let to get in a mess, but Club Angel can’t wait to offer something new to the Lincolnshire town.

The Assembly Rooms was previously a Boston Borough Council-owned building before being sold to Matt Clark, Director of the Activ Group of Companies, in 2012. At the time, Boston Borough Council requested Mr Clark to keep the building well maintained on the outside as a central part of the town’s history as part of the agreement.

The sale led to the closure of public toilets within the town centre, which were attached to the building.

Mr Clark then opened his own nightclub in the building with the same name, but an increase in violent crime and loss of employment was blamed for the closure of his business.

Club Angel hopes to bring the building back to its former entertainment glory by giving customers “the best and biggest time every weekend”.