Nine triathlons in nine days: Sleaford pilot sets challenge in memory of mum

A man from Sleaford will be attempting nine triathlons in nine days for Macmillan, after losing his mum to ovarian cancer.

Nigel Johnson, 47, is an RAF Cranwell pilot and flying instructor, and wants to run, swim and cycle 900 miles from June 10 to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

With the help of his two friends, Nigel will be visiting some of Lincolnshire’s most iconic buildings and areas on the journey.

These include Lincoln Cathedral, Humber Bridge, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the International Bomber Command Centre.

Nigel’s ambitious fundraising target of £29,000 will help fund one Macmillan nurse for a thousand hours of work, and it isn’t the first time he has raised money for the cancer support charity.

He and his family raised £11,500 after losing his mum Julie to ovarian cancer, by way of thanking the Macmillan nurse who cared for her at the end of her life.

Nigel said: “My mum’s Macmillan nurse just was a great support, not only to my mum, but to my family, making a truly difficult time just a little more bearable.”

The pilot started fundraising for the charity in 2016 when he ran a 10k, but his desire to raise money for Macmillan has snowballed from there.

Nigel has since completed Ironman Wales and various half marathons, and said he wants his fundraising activities to keep getting “bigger and better”, hence the triathlon.

He has already raised £13,281 at the time of reporting, and you can donate to Nigel’s cause on his JustGiving page.

Jamie Davenport, Macmillan Fundraising Manager in Lincolnshire, says: “There are over 27,000 people living with and beyond cancer in Lincolnshire and this number is set to double by 2030.

“Macmillan relies almost entirely on public donations and cannot be

there for the growing number of people with cancer without people like Nigel.

“His commitment and passion for fundraising for Macmillan will enable us to do whatever it takes to ensure people affected by cancer in Lincolnshire can access the vital cancer support that they need.”