Over £2.4k raised for funerals of Louth murder victims

More than £2,400 has been raised towards the funerals of 26-year-old Bethany Vincent and her son Darren Henson, nine, after they were stabbed to death in their home in Louth.

They were found by paramedics on High Holme Road at around 8.29pm on Monday, May 31. Police were informed by the ambulance service, and when they attended the scene they found the victims had multiple stab wounds.

A baby was also found at the property, well and safe. The infant is being cared for while investigations continue.

Suspect Daniel Boulton was arrested on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 1 after a large-scale manhunt and local lockdown.

He allegedly stabbed an off-duty police officer who confronted him at the Hubbard’s Hills nature reserve, before officers tasered and apprehended him.

Rochelle Clare set up a GoFundMe page, which by the time of publication has so far raised £2,440.

She said: “Let’s help support this family. Louth is a small town. You may not know the family as I don’t, but we can all say we can all sympathise with the family.”

Rochelle donated £30 herself, adding: “I want to show the family they have support in these terrible times.”

The local community in Louth is mourning the shocking deaths, with floral tributes and teddy bears left outside the scene of the crime, including from the town’s mayor and mayoress.

The Lincolnite asked Lincolnshire Police’s Head of Crime Detective Inspector Chief Superintendent Andy Cox if the suspect was known to the force previously and deemed dangerous.

He said experts will undertake a thorough investigation to find justice for the two victims. He said: “This is an isolated incident for the community, it’s a very unique case for Lincolnshire. I want to reassure the public that there’s no reason to be concerned now.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones has reassured residents that it is “still a very safe county in which to live and work” despite a series of tragic knife-related incidents in Lincolnshire in May.