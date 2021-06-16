Park and walk launched as Grimsby hospital works reduce parking

People are being told to make other transport arrangements where possible

‘Find alternative transport if you can’, is the message from Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby to drivers, whilst work on a new decked car park and emergency department significantly reduces parking options.

A new, temporary free 38-space car park will open for staff and patients on the former Scartho Baths site in Grimsby on Monday, June 21, a walk away from the facility.

Usually, just over 200 parking spaces would be available on the main hospital site.

When the new two decked car park is complete there will be 122 spaces available on the ground floor and 112 on the upper floor – creating 33 additional spaces.

In the meantime however there will be fewer spaces available.

The Senior Responsible Officer for the programme, Director of Estates and Facilities Jug Johal, said: “Given the location of the new building – which is being built out from our existing Emergency Department on an area of what was the main car park – it was inevitable there would be an impact on parking.

“My team and I have been working tirelessly in the background to try and find ways of minimising this, creating three additional new parking areas on the hospital site and exploring options for further parking to be created.

“As a result, we have now secured the former Scartho Baths car park on Scartho Road, which is just a short walk away.

“Unfortunately – even with our new parking area on Scartho Road – there will be fewer spaces available until the works are complete and, as a temporary measure, we are continuing to ask all those who are able to make alternative transport arrangements to do so.

“We appreciate that this will not be possible for some patients. However, if you can leave the car behind and take a bus, taxi or get a family member to drop you off, we’d be very grateful.

“I would also ask that you consider our neighbours and avoid parking on residential streets around the hospital site.”

Work on the new department is progressing, and in the next few weeks people will start to see the structure taking shape as the steel works are installed.

The new development will include a new Accident and Emergency department, complemented by a bespoke Acute Assessment Unit (AAU), housed in what is now A&E.

Other features of the new department include:

An increased waiting area to cope with demand and social distancing requirements

A dedicated play area for our younger patients

More cubicles, which have been designed to enable flexible use, which will help us manage surges in patient numbers and make it easier to meet individual patient needs.

A dedicated ambulance bay, reducing the time to transfer patients arriving by ambulance into the hospital