Peterborough sign Lincoln City starlet Jorge Grant

Lincoln City’s talisman Jorge Grant has been sold to Championship side Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old joined the Imps in 2019 on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest, and was a key component in their run to the League One play-off final last season.

Grant has now joined newly promoted Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee, and it is understood that Lincoln will retain a future interest in the player.

This means that any future sale of the player will financially benefit Lincoln City, who will have a sell-on clause as part of the deal with Peterborough.

Grant scored 19 goals in 89 appearances for Lincoln, was named in the 2021 PFA League One Team of the Year, and also won both the players’ player and fans’ player of the year awards at the Imps.

The news will come as a huge sting for Lincoln fans, who will be left wondering how Michael Appleton can replace what many believed to be his best player in Grant.

The club have thanked Jorge for his service and contributions to the Imps, saying “we wish him all the best for the future.”

Grant told ThePoshTV: “I am delighted to be here. When I sat down with the manager and listened to what he had to say I was really intrigued about the opportunity.

“I felt like it suited me down to the ground, they play good football and I know what they are about having played against the club last season for Lincoln City.

“I really enjoyed my time at Lincoln, but I felt it was the right time for me to play in the Championship and I am looking forward to that opportunity with Peterborough.

“It is nice to get things sorted quickly and I can look ahead to meeting my team-mates and getting started.”