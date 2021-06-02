Plastic amnesty in Lincoln allows shoppers to trade bags for goodies
A chance to hand in unwanted plastic bags for prizes
Several Lincoln businesses are joining forces with a Plastic Bag Amnesty in the city to promote World Environment Day on Saturday, June 5.
Lincoln Business Improvement Group, Lincolnshire Co-operative, and both Waterside and St Marks Shopping Centres have organised for people to exchange unwanted plastic bags for a lucky dip goodie (while stocks last).
The main amnesty will run for just one day, this Saturday, and collection points will be held at both shopping centres in Lincoln.
Amnesty collection points have already been put in place around Lincoln, and will be kept from June 1 to June 20.
The following venues will host collection points for plastic bags:
- Body Shop – Waterside Shopping Centre
- Costa – St Marks Shopping Centre
- Dial A Ride – Melville Street
- Energie Gym – Sincil Street
- Entertainer – St Marks Shopping Centre
- Grapetree – Waterside Shopping Centre
- Greens Health Food Shop – St Mary’s Street
- Imp Travel – Sincil Street
- Lincoln City FC Shop – Waterside Shopping Centre
- Nationwide Building Society – High Street
- Nero – St Marks Shopping Centre
- Roman – Waterside Shopping Centre
- Santander – Cornhill
- Saver – Saltergate
- Sharps – St Marks Shopping Centre
- Skechers – Waterside Shopping Centre
- Trespass – St Marks Shopping Centre
Pupils at Westgate School are building a sculpture from all the plastic bags that are collected at the amnesty, which will then be displayed at the Waterside Shopping Centre.
Sarah Loftus, Chief Executive of Lincoln BIG said: “It is great to be involved in this partnership event to raise awareness of this national topic.”