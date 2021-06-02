Plastic amnesty in Lincoln allows shoppers to trade bags for goodies

A man born and raised in Lincoln is aspiring to become one of the greatest rappers after the recent release of his second track, which was filmed outside the city’s iconic Cathedral— and it’s already proving to be a big hit.

DStacko, 20, started his dream as a full-time rap artist around three years ago and has been working at his studio in the city with his producer Owboy, who is also from Lincoln.

His first track GWOP came out in May before his latest song Whoosh Freestyle, filmed at Lincoln Cathedral, was released four days ago. It was uploaded to YouTube by P110: Music and has already had over 4,600 views.

DStacko told The Lincolnite he is now hoping to release a new song every month. The inspiration for his latest track is about saying “we can all do better and go to bigger places”. He writes all the lyrics and music himself and his main influences are Eminem and Bugzy Malone.

DStacko hopes to move out of Lincoln and to a yet to be decided bigger city later this year. Wherever he ends up moving to, he wants to include Lincoln in his future tracks, even if they are filmed outside of the city.

When asked about filming his Whoosh Freestyle at Lincoln Cathedral, he said: “The reaction has been amazing. I’ve got so many fans in and out of Lincoln and everyone just loves it. It feels good and is what I’ve always wanted to do.

“It’s my hometown and the cathedral is the main thing that represents Lincoln and I thought it would help me put it on the map.

“People outside of Lincoln often say to me ‘where is it?’. I have to say near Nottingham to them and I want to try put Lincoln on the map even more. My Lincoln roots are important to everything I do.”

DStacko is planning to film the music video for his next track in Gloucester, with another rapper who is based there. He is also working with rappers from London, and even as far as Australia.

He wants to become one of the greatest rappers and when asked how he plans to do this, he added: “I will keep being consistent and be in people’s faces so they can’t help but listen.”

DStacko’s journey can be followed on Instagram and his music is available on platforms including Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon.

See the music video for DStacko’s first track GWOP below: