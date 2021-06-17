Police warning after spate of bike thefts in central Lincoln

One bike is being stolen every two days, according to the force

Seven bicycles have been stolen in Lincoln city centre in the last two weeks, and police are increasing patrols to try and put a stop to it.

The spate of thefts equates to one bike being stolen every two days over the last fortnight, and police are reminding cyclists to take preventative measures.

The Lincoln centre policing team will increase patrols in the area, as well as stopping and educating people who are cycling in the city centre to help reduce the risk of them becoming a victim of crime.

Lincolnshire Police have issued a number of top tips to increase bicycle security, such as investing in good quality security and locking both the bike frame and wheels to something sturdy.

Sergeant Paul Mayo said: “Bicycles are one of the most commonly stolen items, and if they aren’t secured properly they become an easy target for thieves.

“Take some appropriate precautions by using good quality security products, and think about marking and registering your bicycle for using Immobilise, or The Bike Register.

“These are national, police approved databases. Also consider signage or stickers for your bike to let thieves know your bicycle is property marked, which will act as an extra deterrent.

“We’ve got a message for thieves – we won’t tolerate it, and when you are caught, you will be prosecuted.”

If you have been a victim of bike theft, call 101 or report it online.

Top tips for bicycle security from police:

Invest in good quality security. Spend between 10-15% of the value of the bike on its security.

Lock your bike frame AND wheels TO something with two different types of lock! Just using a chain and lock around a bike frame and wheels without locking to something sturdy leaves your bike vulnerable to being carried away. But locking only the frame or the wheels to something could result in unsecured parts being stolen.

Use a Chain and D-lock combination – avoid cable locks. Cable locks offer little deterrent to thieves as they are easy to cut with basic cable cutters, hacksaws and even wire-cutters. See police advice and recommendations on locks.

Lock your bike to something secure. Where possible secure your bike to a bike rack, pedestrian railings or some other large and tough object. Avoid locking to street signage – some are not very high and makes it easy to lift bikes over the top of the post. Thieves may also un-bolt the sign to do this.

Natural surveillance. Lock your bike where you can see it. If this is not possible, find a busy, well-lit area.

Security at home. Most bicycles are stolen from home so ensure your sheds, outbuildings and garages are secure. Consider installing ground anchors if you have a concrete floor. If not, look for security rated products specifically for wooden and metal sheds.

Bike registration. Register your bike on The Bike Register. These are national, police approved databases.

