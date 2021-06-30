Police warning as thieves target cars across Boston
Careful what you leave on display
A spike in thefts from cars in Boston has triggered a police warning.
People in the area are being reminded not to leave valuable items in their vehicles after a number of cars were broken into between June 27 and 28.
The following reports were made to the force:
- A car was broken into by an offender who smashed a window and took handbag from within. The bag contained bank cards. This happened on Hobhole Bank in Boston at around midday on June 28. Inc 286 of June 28.
- About £10 in coins was taken from an unsecured Mazda car parked in Seedlands Close, Boston, some time over night on June 28. Inc 209 of June 28.
- An unknown offender was seen attempting to break in to a Vauxhall car in Ashlawn Drive at around 2am on June 28. This offender had tried the car door handles. Inc 164 of June 28.
- A search was carried out of a Focus in Hospital Lane, Boston, at around 4am on June 28. At the time of reporting it was unclear what had been taken. Inc 164 of June 28.
- At around 8.30am on June 27 an unknown offender was seen searching inside a Audi car in Linden Way, Boston. He was wearing a hoodie and face mask. Inc 163 of June 27.
Sergeant Kate Odlin said: “At this stage in our investigation, it is unclear if these thefts and attempt thefts are linked but we are keeping an open mind.
“Offenders have been trying car door handles in the area, and in some cases gaining access and stealing items. Offenders have also broken car windows to gain access to items on show. We are doing what we can to investigate this and apprehend offenders and would encourage residents to report any suspicious activity to us.
“A vehicle left unlocked or with windows open is an invitation to a thief, so don’t leave your vehicle insecure – even for ‘just a second.
“Don’t make life easy for criminals by leaving any items on display. Either take your property with you when you get out of the vehicle or keep items locked in the boot out of sight. Even things like an old coat, sunglasses or loose change can be a temptation for someone to ‘smash and grab’.”
Anyone who sees anything suspicious can call Lincolnshire Police on 101.