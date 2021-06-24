Princess Anne to visit St John’s Ambulance HQ during Lincoln visit

Some 82% of Lincolnshire adults have now had the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and nearly 70% their second, as government leaders on Thursday look set to announce new travel restrictions.

The latest vaccination data released on Thursday shows that there have been 933,750 cumulative doses of the coronavirus vaccine in Lincolnshire between December 8 and June 20.

This is a rise of 33,649 from last week — 5,088 fewer than the 38,737 jabs given in the previous week.

It shows that some 519,007 Lincolnshire residents have received their first vaccine dose – an increase of 26,970 on the previous week. A total of 414,743 of those have had their second dose.

Of those over 25, 496,552 have received their first vaccination and 403,716 have had their second.

Some 22,455 people aged under 25 have received their first dose, with a further 11,027 receiving a second jab so far. This includes 16 to 40-year-olds who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

Vaccines were opened up to all over 18s last Friday and can be booked on the NHS website.

Office for National Statistics estimates put the total adult (16+) Lincolnshire population at 629,926, meaning that around 82% of residents have now received their first jab and 66% their second.

Lincolnshire appears to be doing better than the national average across most age groups, except the 45-49-year-old, the 60-74-year-olds and those aged 80-plus.

North and North East Lincolnshire are below the national average in most age brackets.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 203,755 (89,824 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 177,203 (77,167 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.

Nationally, 62,294,279 doses of the vaccine have been given out according to the figures.

Health bosses today are celebrating the Mere’s Local Vaccination Centre hitting 150,000 vaccinations. The figure has been reached in just six weeks.

Mass vaccination drive ramps up

This weekend an NHS initiative will start to boost the number of doses being given out by allowing walk-ins without the need to pre-book an appointment.

Darren Altus, Operations Director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Sleaford Area Primary Care Networks, said: “We can’t quite believe it, it hardly seems anytime at all since we were celebrating previous milestones at 50,000 and 100,000, and here we are having given another 50,000 vaccinations.

“It has been challenging but the success of the vaccination rollout at the Meres LVC is down to the amazing team we have here, comprising health professionals and volunteers, who continue to surprise us with what they achieve day in, day out, seven days a week.

“I’m not going to lie, reaching 150,000 vaccinations has been extremely challenging, but we’ve thrown ourselves into this, aided and abetted by the thousands of people who have come to us for their vaccinations, as well as the numerous local businesses who have supported us from day one, and we are hugely grateful to all of them. It is remarkable to think that we are now vaccinating people aged 18 or over, compared to where we started.”

Saturday, June 26 – The Arboretum, Lincoln (Monks Road entrance) – a mobile unit will offer Pfizer walk-in vaccinations, both first and second doses, on a ‘first come, first served’ basis between 12pm-3pm for anyone aged 18 or over who is eligible

Sunday, June 27 – Newland Pharmacy, Lincoln will be offering Pfizer walk-in vaccinations on the same basis between 10am-2pm to anyone 18 or over who is eligible. This includes both first and second doses

Friday, June 25-Sunday, June 27 – The Storehouse in Skegness will be providing walk-in Pfizer vaccinations between 8.30am-5pm for both first and second doses on a ‘first come, first served’ basis

The county’s mass vaccination centres – Lincolnshire Showground and Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA) in Boston – will offer vaccinations on a walk-in basis between Friday, June 25 and Monday, June 28.

Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston will offer walk-ins between 8am-7pm using both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

Lincolnshire Showground, which will soon reach the milestone of giving 100,000 coronavirus jabs, will offer AstraZeneca vaccinations on a walk-in basis to people in cohorts 1-10 (aged 40 and over) between 8am and 7pm.

This week, Boston-born health boss Jonathan Van Tam, who has helped guide the Prime Minister through the COVID-19 pandemic, was subject to abuse by an anti-vaccine campaigner while working in London, which the PM condemned.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday has said there is a “real opportunity” for those who have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine to be allowed to go on foreign trips.

The government is set to announce further changes to England’s rules later today – including the green, amber and red travel lists.

It comes as the travel industry has been asking for those who are fully-vaccinated to be exempt from quarantining.