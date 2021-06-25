Jonathan Van-Tam gives COVID-19 jab to Boston United players

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam vaccinated two Boston United footballers at the Princess Royal Sports Arena mass vaccination centre in Boston on Friday.

The government’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer was born and raised in Boston and has been back to Lincolnshire on several occasions to support the vaccination programme by doing shifts vaccinating people.

Boston United strikers Jordan Burrow and Jordan Preston took time out of their pre-season schedule to be vaccinated by lifelong Pilgrims fan Van Tam, who is often referred to by his nickname of JVT.

Earlier this year Van-Tam said he would consider getting a tattoo in tribute to his favourite football club.

The visit of JVT and the two Boston United players was a pre-cursor to a ‘big weekend’ of activity designed to enable more people to ‘grab a jab’ and get vaccinated in Lincolnshire.

Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We were thrilled that JVT was able to come and do another vaccination shift for us, and I think he was particularly keen to have the opportunity to talk with the team from Boston United, and vaccinate them.

“Getting Jordan and Jordan here was really important because we’re particularly keen to get younger people vaccinated and get the message across about how important the vaccination is to younger people, especially as we can now vaccinate anyone aged 18 or over.

“We also know that men aren’t always as keen as women at coming forwards for their vaccinations, so we were really pleased to have the support of Boston United FC and its players.

“It’s really important for everyone, including younger people, to get vaccinated – you are far less likely to get COVID and even more unlikely to get COVID seriously, be admitted to hospital or die from COVID. And getting two doses of the COVID vaccination is vital.

“One dose will give you some protection, but you need two to get maximum protection. In addition, it’s also really important that we all continue to socially distance, follow ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ and wear face coverings.”

Meanwhile, a Lincolnshire health boss recently defended Van-Tam after he was abused by an anti-vaxxer in London.