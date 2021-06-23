Greater Lincolnshire
June 23, 2021 11.19 am

Reminisce with us: A dive into the Lincolnshire Show photo archive

A world of crowds, and not a single facemark in sight!
A cracking shot taken at the 2014 event | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Wednesday, June 23 should have marked the opening day to the celebrated Lincolnshire Show, but sadly the event has yet again fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the event said that uncertainty surrounding the timing of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown made it impossible to organise the show this year.

Instead, we’re looking back at some of the best moments of previous years, keeping that one-of-a-kind atmosphere alive until next time.

It has been rescheduled for next year, penned in to take place on June 22 and 23, 2022.

Can you spot anyone you know?

A busy day at The Lincolnshire Show. Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Holly Truelove, a 15-year-old showjumper from North Lincolnshire, has been selected by British Showjumping to compete for Great Britain in the under-16s Nations Cup.

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for Lincolnshire Reporter

Photo: Steve Smailes for Lincolnshire Reporter

Photo: Steve Smailes for Lincolnshire Reporter

Photo: Steve Smailes for Lincolnshire Reporter

Photo: Steve Smailes for Lincolnshire Reporter

Photo: Steve Smailes for Lincolnshire Reporter

Photo: Steve Smailes for Lincolnshire Reporter

Photo: Steve Smailes for Lincolnshire Reporter

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Crowds at the Lincolnshire Show 2014. Photo: Steve Smailes/The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Visitors at the 2013 Lincolnshire Show. Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.