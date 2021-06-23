Reminisce with us: A dive into the Lincolnshire Show photo archive
A world of crowds, and not a single facemark in sight!
Wednesday, June 23 should have marked the opening day to the celebrated Lincolnshire Show, but sadly the event has yet again fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers of the event said that uncertainty surrounding the timing of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown made it impossible to organise the show this year.
Instead, we’re looking back at some of the best moments of previous years, keeping that one-of-a-kind atmosphere alive until next time.
It has been rescheduled for next year, penned in to take place on June 22 and 23, 2022.
Can you spot anyone you know?