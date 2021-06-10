Snow way! Lincoln Christmas Market 2021 gets the green light
Subject to government restrictions
The 2021 Lincoln Christmas Market will go ahead, subject to government restrictions, giving fresh hope to the popular festive event in the city.
City of Lincoln Council cancelled the 2020 festive extravaganza due to the ongoing threat of the global coronavirus pandemic and “to ensure the safety of all those visiting and operating the market”.
Some have questioned whether or not it should go ahead between December 2 and 5 this year due to the pandemic, especially with it attracting around 250,000 visitors to the city and other big events already impacted, such as Steampunk being moved to Newark.
The second round of applications for stall holders is now open with people being urged to apply by the deadline of June 30 – see more information here.
The city council previously said it will introduce a new and improved payment plan this year for those who are successful in their stall application. This would be split into four payments prior to December.
Stallholders will also be asked as per previous years to dress in Victorian-style attire, with the theme continued within their stall. Then, stalls and costumes will be judged, with the top three receiving cash prizes.
The Christmas market has been held in Lincoln since 1982 and is widely considered to be the oldest such market in the country.