Sorrow in Louth as town mourns young mum and son stabbed to death
People in Louth are still coming to terms with a dramatic and devastating 24 hours in the town, following the murder of a mother and child.
26-year-old Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson were found with multiple stab wounds in a property on High Holme Road at around 8.30pm on Monday.
A baby was also found at the property, well and safe. The infant is being cared for while investigations continue.
Suspect Daniel Boulton was arrested on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 1 after a large-scale manhunt and local lockdown. He allegedly stabbed an off-duty police officer who confronted him at the Hubbard’s Hills nature reserve, before officers tasered and apprehended him.
A carpet of flowers had been left on the pavement outside the home, just a glimpse of the sorrow felt by people in the town.
Many expressed their shock at the brutality of the incident, in an area widely thought of as safe.
Neighbours Shane Marshall and Niamh Ismay told BBC Look North they “heard a baby’s cry” before emergency services arrived. “A policeman came to our door and told us to stay inside.”
“It’s horrible, especially just a few doors down from our house… and when kids are involved.”
Joe Law added: “Louth is a smashing place to live and we don’t have many incidents like this.”
Lincolnshire Police thanked the media and public for sharing their appeals and important information as they worked to locate Boulton yesterday.
The Lincolnite asked Lincolnshire Police’s Head of Crime Detective Inspector Chief Superintendent Andy Cox if the suspect was known to the force previously and deemed dangerous.
He said experts will undertake a thorough investigation to find justice for the two victims.
“This is an isolated incident for the community, it’s a very unique case for Lincolnshire. I want to reassure the public that there’s no reason to be concerned now.”