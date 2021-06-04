Teen missing for two weeks was last seen in Horncastle

A man appeared in court on Friday charged with murdering his ex-partner and her young son in Lincolnshire.

Daniel Boulton, 29, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, is accused of stabbing Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson at a house in Louth on Monday, May 31.

He has also been charged with assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest on Tuesday, June 1 and a further offence of burglary at Hubbards Hills Cottage in Halfpenny Lane, Louth, where it is alleged clothing, food and drink were stolen between May 30 and June 2.

Boulton this morning appeared in a glass panelled dock at Lincoln Magistrates Court where he was flanked by security officers.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

The clerk told Boulton he faces two charges of murder, one charge of assault with intent to resist arrest and a further charge of burglary.

No pleas were entered and the case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court which is currently sitting in the same building.

Boulton, of Alexander Road, Skegness, appeared before Lincoln Crown Court less than an hour later for a further brief hearing.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms Boulton removed his face mask to again confirm his name and date of birth.

No charges were put to him and Judge John Pini QC remanded him in custody to appear back before the Crown Court on July 5 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The Judge told Boulton: “I’m adjourning your case for a plea and trial preparation hearing that will take place on July 5. In the meantime you will remain where you are.”

Boulton was arrested at lunchtime on Tuesday in the Hubbards Hills area of Louth as a result of what detectives described as “a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances.”

Police were called to High Holme Road in Louth at 8.29pm on Monday by paramedics, where they found Ms Vincent and her son dead. Both had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Another young child was found at the home unhurt, detectives said.

On Thursday Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, of Lincolnshire Police, said in a statement: “This has been one of the most tragic and upsetting investigations that we have ever dealt with. Our thoughts continue to be with the families of Bethany and Darren as they grieve these unimaginable losses.

“Throughout the investigation we have received brilliant support. The people of Louth have shown how strong their community is, and I’d like to pay tribute to the help we’ve had from them.

“Many in the media, too, have been a fantastic support to us in sharing our messages and appeals.

“Given the scale of the investigation, officers from several departments across the force have been involved and worked extremely long hours in a fast-moving investigation.

“We have also been assisted by our colleagues at the East Midlands special operations unit and Humberside Police, and I am very grateful to them.

“It’s really important now that members of the public refrain from posting speculation on social media as this is an ongoing criminal process.”