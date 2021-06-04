Teen missing for two weeks was last seen in Horncastle
Have you seen Ryan?
A 17-year-old male last seen in the Horncastle area has been missing for almost a fortnight and police are appealing for help to find him.
Ryan Needes was last spotted at around 11am on May 22 and police said they believe he may have travelled out of the county.
His family said it is out of character for Ryan not to be in touch for an extended period of time. They would like him to be in contact to let them know he is safe and well.
Ryan is described as white, five foot, six inches tall, and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit top and bottoms.
Anyone who has seen Ryan, or has information that might help find him, should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 469 of May 22.