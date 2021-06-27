Teen seriously injured after youths fight in Sleaford park
Three teens were arrested
Three young boys were arrested after a fight in Sleaford led to a teenager suffering serious injuries.
The incident happened opposite the play park on Lincoln Road in Sleaford at around 6pm on Saturday, June 19.
A number of young boys were reported as fighting on the roadside initially and the incident continued in the play park.
Three boys, one aged 13 and two aged 14, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
They have since been released on bail pending further investigation.
Lincolnshire Police published an appeal on June 27 and believe part or all of the assault has been recorded on mobile phones and would like anyone that has that footage to get in touch.
Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 417 of June 19.
Drivers who were passing the area and have dashcams fitted are also being urged to check their footage as the incident may have been recorded as they past the scene.
Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.