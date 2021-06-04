Lincoln
June 4, 2021 5.38 pm

The Lincolnite tries: Kine’s new tasty menu

New tasty options to try in Lincoln
Kine owner Jason Lord-Castle has launched a new menu, including the Kine Special Burger (pictured right). | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Popular Lincoln restaurant Kine launched a new menu when it reopened again this month and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Former freelance documentary film maker Jason Lord-Castle started Kine as a burger pop-up restaurant in and around Lincoln. It then grew into an established restaurant on West Parade in 2018 and will celebrate its three year anniversary in November 2021.

As has been the same for all hospitality businesses, the coronavirus lockdown created a number of challenges. Jason remained determined and Kine temporarily offered a takeaway service, but he is delighted to be back open and welcoming customers back inside again.

Smoked haddock scotch egg with samphire, pickled shallots and lemon aioli. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The wild mushroom and blue cheese arancini is another of the new small plates at Kine. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The new Kine Special Burger. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

To mark the restaurant’s reopening on May 20, a new menu was launched, but some favourites including crispy tempura green beans and Korean fried chicken have also made a comeback. Most of the vegetarian dishes can be made vegan on request.

Three new small plates have been introduced – smoked haddock scotch egg, pea and mint pesto burrata and wild mushroom and blue cheese arancini.

The new small plate dishes are already proving to be a big hit. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There are three new main dishes – chimichurri pork belly, charred Hispi cabbage and chimichurri, and a Kine Special burger.

The burger contains aged Lincolnshire beef, chimichurri, Kaltbach Swiss cheese, pickled green chillies, candied smoked bacon, house burger sauce and lettuce. It is served with yoghurt coleslaw, and a choice of rosemary salt or spiced fries.

Pea and mint pesto burrata. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Charred Hispi cabbage and chimichurri is another of the new dishes and is also suitable for vegetarians. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

One of two new desserts – raspberry pistachio tart. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

For anyone with a sweet tooth there are also two new desserts – raspberry pistachio tart and mango Italian meringue pie.

Kine owner Jason Lord-Castle. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Owner Jason told The Lincolnite: “The menu was a joint effort and we wanted to have a summer vibe for our reopening and have a couple of our core favourites that many of our regulars had missed in the year of us being closed.

“We’ve sourced local where we can and have aimed to bring an exciting, fresh and super tasty menu to our wonderful Lincoln guests. I’ve got a great group of staff who are key to our success.”

Inside Kine on West Parade in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

An array of artwork to admire on the walls at Kine too! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Kine is currently looking to add to its kitchen team and anyone interested should contact the restaurant via its website.

Kine is open 5pm-10pm on Thursdays and Fridays. On Saturday, it is open 12pm-3pm and 5pm-10pm. There is a reduced brunch menu on Sundays between 11am and 2.30pm.

