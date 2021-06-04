The Lincolnite tries: Kine’s new tasty menu
New tasty options to try in Lincoln
Popular Lincoln restaurant Kine launched a new menu when it reopened again this month and The Lincolnite went to check it out.
Former freelance documentary film maker Jason Lord-Castle started Kine as a burger pop-up restaurant in and around Lincoln. It then grew into an established restaurant on West Parade in 2018 and will celebrate its three year anniversary in November 2021.
As has been the same for all hospitality businesses, the coronavirus lockdown created a number of challenges. Jason remained determined and Kine temporarily offered a takeaway service, but he is delighted to be back open and welcoming customers back inside again.
To mark the restaurant’s reopening on May 20, a new menu was launched, but some favourites including crispy tempura green beans and Korean fried chicken have also made a comeback. Most of the vegetarian dishes can be made vegan on request.
Three new small plates have been introduced – smoked haddock scotch egg, pea and mint pesto burrata and wild mushroom and blue cheese arancini.
There are three new main dishes – chimichurri pork belly, charred Hispi cabbage and chimichurri, and a Kine Special burger.
The burger contains aged Lincolnshire beef, chimichurri, Kaltbach Swiss cheese, pickled green chillies, candied smoked bacon, house burger sauce and lettuce. It is served with yoghurt coleslaw, and a choice of rosemary salt or spiced fries.
For anyone with a sweet tooth there are also two new desserts – raspberry pistachio tart and mango Italian meringue pie.
Owner Jason told The Lincolnite: “The menu was a joint effort and we wanted to have a summer vibe for our reopening and have a couple of our core favourites that many of our regulars had missed in the year of us being closed.
“We’ve sourced local where we can and have aimed to bring an exciting, fresh and super tasty menu to our wonderful Lincoln guests. I’ve got a great group of staff who are key to our success.”
Kine is currently looking to add to its kitchen team and anyone interested should contact the restaurant via its website.
Kine is open 5pm-10pm on Thursdays and Fridays. On Saturday, it is open 12pm-3pm and 5pm-10pm. There is a reduced brunch menu on Sundays between 11am and 2.30pm.