The Lincolnite tries: Riverview Cafe and Prosecco Bar in Spalding

A restaurant and Prosecco bar inside a popular department store in Spalding aims to add a different dimension to the customer experience — and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Hills Department Store in Spalding was initially due to close after 60 years of trade, but jobs were saved when Lincolnshire firm Coneys Clothing Stores stepped in to buy the business.

The department store reopened under the new ownership in March this year, with Riverview Cafe opening for takeaway in April and indoor dining in May.

It serves a range of dishes, including sausage and mash, chicken goujons, Piri Piri chicken skewers, bacon, brie and cranberry panini, and broccoli and stilton quiche. There are also a range of desserts such as a raspberry and white chocolate cake.

The Prosecco Bar was a new addition in March this year to move with the demand. It sells a range of drinks, including wine, vodka, rum, whiskey, and flavoured gins, as well as cocktails from Lincoln bar Strait & Narrow. The cocktails can be bought as gifts or served at the Prosecco Bar for you to drink there.

The bar also sells Hills’ own labelled Prosecco, red and white wine, rose and the latest addition of its own champagne. In addition, it also hosts exclusive wine tasting evenings.

As part of the bar, there is also a wine shop stocking a universal selection of award-winning and the firm’s own wines to create a warm and friendly environment for wine lovers. The wines will be available to buy online here in the coming months.

Eleanor Read, Prosecco Bar and Wine Shop Manager, told The Lincolnite: “Weekends are an absolute winner and it is steady in the week, but is really picking up. The rapport with customers is really building and people are coming here from word of mouth too which is great to see.”

The department store, restaurant and Prosecco bar are opening between 9.30am-5pm Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm on Saturdays, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

Managing Director Scott Crowson said: “I have been amazed by the support from the customers who have given me some extremely welcoming comments and hope the people of Spalding will continue to support one of the town’s largest independent stores.”

Nick Snookes, General Manager at the store, added: “I am extremely pleased with the reception to the changes since reopening under new management.”

See more of our gallery below: