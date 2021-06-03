The Lincolnite tries: The Vegan Grill’s meat-free kebab and gyros

Cooking meat-free kebabs from the comfort of her own home wasn’t always the plan for Elle Sprigg, but The Vegan Grill has quickly become her pride and joy.

The 23-year-old, based in North Hykeham, started The Vegan Grill from her kitchen in February 2021, just over a year after becoming vegan herself.

Elle said that she turned vegan as she heard it could help with her asthma, and with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, this gave her food for thought.

Lockdown boredom, along with the thought of former meat-eater Elle getting food envy from others eating meat, meant that she began to test the boundaries of veganism.

She soon realised there could be a business in this, and in February 2021 she launched The Vegan Grill, cooking meat-free kebabs and gyros.

“When we first started there were sellout weekends,” Elle told The Lincolnite, “but as things have began to open up it has slowed down a bit more.

“We still have lots of regulars, and the support from the community has been great, I just hope we can continue to make the most of this gap in the market, as not many places in Lincoln offer this kind of service.”

Elle works full time as a health and safety officer for a care home charity, and said the balance between that and The Vegan Grill can often be challenging.

“All the vegan meat I use is homemade and takes around two and a half hours to prepare, as well as preparing tzatziki and bread the night before.

“It’s very time consuming but it helps that I work from home in the week, plus once I start cooking time just flies, I enjoy it so much.”

The ‘meat’ is made with seitan, meaning it is not yet gluten free, but the zero cholesterol and low fat of the vegan meat makes it a healthy alternative.

The Vegan Grill offers gyros and doner kebabs (both priced £7.50 each), as well as packs of the vegan meat to put on salads for £3.50, and loaded fries, which come with the meat-free alternative for £6.

Orders can be placed for Fridays and Saturdays, as food preparation takes place during the week.

Deliveries can be made within a four-mile radius of Glebe Park in Lincoln, and minimum order is £14 plus £2 delivery fee, though there is no minimum spend on collection orders.

To order from The Vegan Grill, visit their Facebook page and drop them a message.