Three released over unexplained Gainsborough death
Police are also trying to trace a man who provided assistance
Two men and a woman have been released on bail as police continue to investigate the unexplained death of 39-year-old James Irvine in Gainsborough.
James was found with serious injuries at a property on King Street at around 12.21pm on Wednesday, June 23, before being airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary. Sadly, he died during the evening of Thursday, June 24.
Two men, aged 49 and 50, and a 35-year-old woman were previously arrested in connection with the investigation. They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Lincolnshire Police previously said that they were searching premises on King Street and Sandars Maltings on Bridge Street in Gainsborough and they are continuing their investigation.
Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Sandars Maltings between 8pm on Tuesday, June 22 and 1am on Wednesday, June 23, particularly a male in a white coloured top that provided some assistance.
Police added that they know a number of people were in the area and ask for them to get in touch.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 160 of June 23.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.
Detective Inspector Andy Wright-Lakin previously said: “This is a very sad death and my condolences go out to James’s family and friends.
“I ask that anyone who was at or around the car park on Tuesday evening to get in touch. I’d also like to thank the local community for their help so far.”