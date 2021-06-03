Two Lincoln City players named in team of the year

Lincoln City players Jorge Grant and Lewis Montsma have been named in the PFA League One Team of the Year, marking what was a memorable season for the club.

The PFA Awards, voted for by the players, recognises the outstanding performers from each of England’s top four divisions, and the Imps were well represented this year.

Lincoln finished in fifth place in League One and reached the play-off final at Wembley, where they were agonisingly beaten 2-1 by Blackpool.

Midfielder Jorge Grant was in exceptional form for the Imps this season, with the 26-year-old scoring 17 goals in an influential campaign.

He was joined in the Team of the Year by fellow Imps player Lewis Montsma, who shocked the league with nine goals from centre back in his first season in England, since arriving from the Dutch second division last summer.

The pair were joined in the Team of the Year by fellow League One superstars Aiden McGeady from Sunderland and top scorer Jonson-Clarke Harris from Peterborough United.

The full awards ceremony will be broadcast on the PFA’s social channels at 7.30pm on Sunday, June 6.

The full 2020/21 PFA League One Team of the Year is:

GK: Chris Maxwell – Blackpool

RB: Lewis Coyle – Hull City

CB: Lewis Montsma – Lincoln City

CB: Robert Atkinson – Oxford United

LB: Callum Elder – Hull City

CM: Jorge Grant – Lincoln City

CM: George Honeyman – Hull City

LM: Aiden McGeady – Sunderland

RM: Malik Wilks – Hull City

ST: Charlie Wyke – Sunderland

ST: Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough United