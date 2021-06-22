Walk-in COVID vaccinations available in Boston and Lincoln

You do not need to be registered with a GP

People have until Thursday to make the most of walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations in Lincoln and Boston.

Depending on age and eligibility, people can attend one of the county’s two Mass Vaccination Centres for a first or second dose, without an appointment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pfizer walk-in vaccinations – Boston

Walk-in Pfizer vaccinations, open to those aged between 18 and 39, are available at the PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre (MVC) at Princess Royal Sports Arena from Tuesday, June 22 until Friday, June 25, between 8am and 7pm.

The NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: “The walk-ins are for first and second doses of Pfizer.

“You might already have had a first dose of Pfizer and not returned for a second dose – it is not too late to attend for your second dose and at no point is it necessary to start the course again.”

AstraZeneca walk-in vaccinations – Boston and Lincoln

Both PRSA MVC and the Lincolnshire Showground MVCs are offering AstraZeneca walk-in vaccinations, available to those aged 40 and over, until Thursday, June 24 between 8am and 7pm

Walk-in appointments will be available on a first come first served basis.

Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG said: “The walk-ins are a great opportunity for anyone who might have not taken up the offer to get vaccinated earlier on in the vaccination rollout, or would like to bring their second dose forwards provided they are at eight weeks or more since their first dose.

“Getting vaccinated twice ensures the maximum level of protection against covid, along with continuing to follow the guidance around ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’, and I would strongly encourage anyone eligible to come forwards and take advantage of the walk-ins.”

People have been told to expect walk-in sessions to be busy.

There is no requirement to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number to attend.

If you are aged 39 and under, you can book an appointment via the national booking service here.