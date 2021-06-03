Welcome back to Lincoln! Messy High Street is a sorry sight for shoppers

Lincoln High Street need a proper clean-up, as shoppers and locals are getting a rather dirty welcome to the city.

The entire pedestrianised area of Lincoln High Street is covered with stained pavements, particularly around the bins and public areas.

Rubbish, cigarette ends and used face masks can also be seen littered along the High Street, and chewing gum abounds across pavements.

Hygiene concerns have been raised as a result of the mess, and similar issues occurred on Lincoln’s streets back in 2018, when local residents called the High Street “filthy”.

It comes just weeks after local businesses criticised residents for using the alleyway at St Peter At Arches, otherwise known as ‘pee alley‘, as a toilet.

The dirty pavements have prompted questions as to when City of Lincoln Council plan to clean the streets, particularly as more and more people head out with COVID-19 restrictions relaxing.

The mess could of course be a result of the increased numbers of people on the streets of the city since lockdown measures were eased.

The Lincolnite has contacted City of Lincoln Council for a response on the state of the High Street.

The council said it is liaising with its street cleaning team to address the issue.

Steve Bird, Assistant Director for Communities and Street Scene at City of Lincoln Council, said: “We are committed to keeping Lincoln’s High Street clean and tidy for both residents and visitors, with a daily street cleansing and litter picking taking place between 6am and 8am seven days a week, followed by routine litter picks and bin emptying throughout the day.

“Additionally, works to remove stains from around the high street take place every four weeks, with the next deep cleanse due to take place this Friday (June 4) and over the weekend.

“As restrictions ease and the streets begin to fill with an increased number of people, we will do what we can to keep the streets tidy, but ask visitors to respect the city, not to drop litter and chewing gum, and to use the litter bins provided.”

The city authority is receiving £19 million from the government for a series of streetscape improvements and projects in Lincoln.