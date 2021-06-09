Your chance to own historic phone box near Lincoln Cathedral
It will be sold at an online auction
A telephone box near Lincoln Cathedral which is described as an iconic piece of British heritage is now on the market with a guide price of £6,000.
The K6 red phone box or “Jubilee” kiosks commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the coronation of King George V.
The phone box in uphill Lincoln is being marketed by BidX1 Commercial will go on sale in an online auction on June 29. The electricity is connected in the phone box and the kiosk is being repainted.
BidX1 Commercial said in the property listing that as it is a heritage site you cannot remove them or alter the exterior.
Historic England have listed to preserve these iconic red kiosks, with many having been transformed into coffee shops, libraries, flower shops, museums, bakeries and defibrillators.
The phone boxes are 8’3″ high and 3ft square and were originally designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott. He also designed Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral, Battersea Power Station, and Bankeside Power Station now Tate Modern.