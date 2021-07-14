Ambulance on blue light call crashes with two cars in Lincoln city centre
Thankfully all those involved escaped without injury
An ambulance on a blue light call, transporting one patient, was involved in a smash with two cars in Lincoln city centre.
The East Midlands Ambulance Service said that thankfully no one involved in the crash on Newland overnight on July 12 sustained an injury.
The patient continued their journey to hospital in another ambulance.
Ambulance Operations Manager for the Lincolnshire Division of EMAS, Rich Hunter said: “One of our ambulances travelling on blue lights while transporting a patient to hospital was involved in a road traffic collision involving two cars at 9.40pm on July 12, 2021 on Newland in Lincoln.
“We sent a LIVES community first responder, a paramedic in a fast response car and a crewed ambulance. The patient on board the ambulance at the time of the collision continued their journey to hospital in another ambulance.
“Following an initial assessment on scene, no-one involved in the collision sustained an injury.”