Beach goers flock to Lincolnshire coast for scorching weekend

The sizzling heatwave has been enjoyed across Lincolnshire, and sun-kissed locals and visitors took to Skegness beach.

Temperatures hit 30°C in parts of Lincolnshire over the weekend, and the Lincolnshire coast seemed to be the place to enjoy it most.

The famous donkeys were on the beach, offering rides for young children, while all the attractions and rides were open at Fantasy Island.

Freedom Day (Monday, July 19), when COVID-19 restrictions will be settled to the point of no social distancing or mandatory face covering, is in full flow and we expect to see more people heading to the seaside as the heatwave continues.

With the weather remaining hot throughout this week, the first week without coronavirus restrictions in 16 months, more and more people are expected to venture out and bask in the sunshine.

There were some pretty incredible sights on the beach, including one couple riding the waves of the sea on a jet ski, taking the term Skegvegas to a whole new level.