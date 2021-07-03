Boy, 16, stabbed in violent assault in Sleaford
Suspect now arrested
— Updated at 4.15pm: Police arrested a 15-year-old suspect in a violent stabbing case in Sleaford on Friday night.
It happened at around 8.45pm on July 2, in the Castle Causeway area in the town.
The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining several wounds to his face.
Lincolnshire Police said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The attacker, who police say they identified, was arrested on Saturday afternoon.
He fled the scene with the weapon and armed officers were deployed to search the area.
He remains in police custody and is helping officers with their enquiries.
Officers remain patrolling the area on Saturday. They wanted to reassure people that “this is believed to be an isolated incident.”
Detective Inspector Gail Hurley said: “This was a violent assault and will have been very traumatising for the victim or those witnessing it.
“Using or carrying a weapon of any description is never acceptable, and we will not tolerate offences like this.
“We believe that there may have been a number of young people in the area last night and that they may have witnessed this assault.
“We would urge them to come forward with any information to help with our enquiries and to allow us to provide support if needed.
“We’d be particularly keen to see any mobile phone video footage which might have been recorded.”
Anyone who was in the area or has information which might help is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police:
- By email at [email protected] with reference incident 448 of July 2 in the subject
- Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting the same incident
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org