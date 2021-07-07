Burst water pipe jet taller than a house causes chaos in Bracebridge Heath
And homes without water
Residents in Bracebridge Heath have been left without water for hours after a burst pipe.
The pipe was burst during works on Grantham Road in the Lincoln village on Wednesday, with an eyewitness saying water has been spewing out of the ground for hours.
It is believed to have been caused by gas engineers working underground and accidentally bursting a water pipe, prompting the pipe to spray water above the surface.
One eyewitness told The Lincolnite that they have no water in their house.
They said: “It’s been like this for three and a half hours now, there’s no workmen to be seen anywhere! No idea when it will be stopped.”
Anglian Water were spotted at the scene, but at the time of reporting the water spray is still going strong.
Went to the shops and got wet! pic.twitter.com/7W1jBIvXvL
— Kay Ritchie (@kayritchiepsych) July 7, 2021