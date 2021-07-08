Double-jabbed will no longer need to quarantine on return from amber list countries

More than 140 countries on the list right now

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to avoid quarantine rules when returning from “amber” list countries from July 19, the government has confirmed.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps told the House of Commons on Thursday that the strict rules which require those arriving in the UK from certain countries to isolate for 10 days will be coming to an end.

More than 140 countries are on the amber list, while a further 50 sit on a more serious red list.

Mr Shapps told MPs: “We want to welcome international visitors back to the UK and are working to extend our approach to vaccinated passengers from important destinations.

“We know that travel is important. This is not just of course about holidays, eager as we are for time in the sun, but this is also about reuniting families.”

Passengers returning to the UK will be required to include vaccination status on their passenger location form.

Amber list countries include locations such as the United States of America and major European holiday hotspots such as France, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

Red list countries include the whole of South America, such as Brazil and Peru, as well as Egypt, Turkey and Tunisia.

A full list of amber and red countries is available here.

Sky News have also published an easy-to-use map of countries and whether they are green, red or amber.