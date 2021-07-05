July 5, 2021 7.43 pm

Driver five times over the limit ‘wipes out’ Lamborghini in crash

A lucky escape for both drivers
The yellow Lamborghini was "wiped out" by the other vehicle, Humberside Police said.

A suspected drink driver who allegedly blew at the roadside five times over the alcohol limit was involved in a crash that thrashed a Lamborghini.

It happened at around 5pm on Cheapside in Waltham, near Grimsby, on Monday, July 5.

The collision involved a dark blue Alfa Romeo and a yellow Lamborghini sports car.

Humberside Police said: “this lovely Lamborghini [was] wiped out by a suspected drink driver who blew nearly FIVE times the drink drive limit.”

Luckily, nobody has sustained serious injuries, the force added.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.