Driver five times over the limit ‘wipes out’ Lamborghini in crash
A lucky escape for both drivers
A suspected drink driver who allegedly blew at the roadside five times over the alcohol limit was involved in a crash that thrashed a Lamborghini.
It happened at around 5pm on Cheapside in Waltham, near Grimsby, on Monday, July 5.
The collision involved a dark blue Alfa Romeo and a yellow Lamborghini sports car.
Humberside Police said: “this lovely Lamborghini [was] wiped out by a suspected drink driver who blew nearly FIVE times the drink drive limit.”
Luckily, nobody has sustained serious injuries, the force added.