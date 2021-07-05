Dunston takes a stand against domestic violence with Yarn Bomb

The village community of Dunston have joined forces to create a beautiful mural of yarn, raising awareness of domestic abuse services.

The idea initially stemmed from Dunston’s knit and natter group, who were approached to contribute knitted squares that would be used to cover the squares in the centre of Milan, Italy, as part of a campaign against domestic abuse.

When the squares were made, it was suggested that something should also be done locally, which prompted the idea of a Dunston Yarn Bomb.

Local sewing groups as well as residents in Dunston and the church community soon joined in, as well as the schoolchildren at Dunston St Peter’s.

The result? A bright, colourful, heart-warming mural of knitted wholesomeness. Around 20 people helped create the patterns and put them in the village centre on Chapel Lane.

The displays will be in place throughout July and August, and despite a few heavy rain showers in recent days, it is still going strong!

Within the designs are also key messages about domestic abuse, including advice and where to go if you are seeking help.

One of the organisers, Pauline Moore, told The Lincolnite: “Many were saying that they got a real sense of community and belonging, and it gave them a sense of purpose during lockdown.”

A fundraising effort will also accompany the Yarn Bomb, as the village will host a Strawberry Tea event on July 24 to raise money for EDAN Lincs, a registered domestic abuse survivor charity.

If you would like to find out more about the plans for the Dunston Yarn Bomb, visit the Facebook page.