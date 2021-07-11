Eyes to the skies! Red Arrows flypast for Euro 2020 final

The Red Arrows will fly over Wembley Stadium in London to cheer on the England players and crowds just before the Euro 2020 final with Italy, and Lincolnshire will get to see them on their way back home too.

The Reds will begin their flypast tour from Bournemouth Aerodrome just before 7.30pm, after they cancelled their Goodwood Festival of Speed display on Saturday due to weather conditions.

They will then return to their home in Lincolnshire at RAF Scampton at around 8.10pm, so people in Lincoln and along the flight path can enjoy it too.

Here is the scheduled flight route for the Red Arrows on July 11:

Bournemouth Aerodrome – 7.27pm North of Verwood – 7.29pm West of Tisbury – 7.31pm East of Devizes – 7.34pm North of Andover – 7.37pm West of Newbury – 7.39pm West of Reading – 7.41pm West of Henley-on-Thames – 7.42pm North of Maidenhead – 7.44pm North of Slough – 7.46pm Wembley Flypast – 7.48pm East of Willesden – 7.49pm North East of Hertford – 7.52pm West of Huntingdon – 7.57pm North West of Stamford – 8.01pm South East of Melton Mowbray – 8.03pm West of North Hykeham – 8.08pm RAF Scampton AD – 8.10pm

Send your pictures of the Red Arrows flypast and Euro 2020 celebrations to [email protected]