July 11, 2021 10.54 am

Eyes to the skies! Red Arrows flypast for Euro 2020 final

Just after 8pm in Lincolnshire
Captured in formation during the Red Arrows' training. | Photo: Corporal Adam Fletcher / MoD

The Red Arrows will fly over Wembley Stadium in London to cheer on the England players and crowds just before the Euro 2020 final with Italy, and Lincolnshire will get to see them on their way back home too.

The Reds will begin their flypast tour from Bournemouth Aerodrome just before 7.30pm, after they cancelled their Goodwood Festival of Speed display on Saturday due to weather conditions.

They will then return to their home in Lincolnshire at RAF Scampton at around 8.10pm, so people in Lincoln and along the flight path can enjoy it too.

Here is the scheduled flight route for the Red Arrows on July 11:

  1. Bournemouth Aerodrome – 7.27pm
  2. North of Verwood – 7.29pm
  3. West of Tisbury – 7.31pm
  4. East of Devizes – 7.34pm
  5. North of Andover – 7.37pm
  6. West of Newbury – 7.39pm
  7. West of Reading – 7.41pm
  8. West of Henley-on-Thames – 7.42pm
  9. North of Maidenhead – 7.44pm
  10. North of Slough – 7.46pm
  11. Wembley Flypast – 7.48pm
  12. East of Willesden – 7.49pm
  13. North East of Hertford – 7.52pm
  14. West of Huntingdon – 7.57pm
  15. North West of Stamford – 8.01pm
  16. South East of Melton Mowbray – 8.03pm
  17. West of North Hykeham – 8.08pm
  18. RAF Scampton AD – 8.10pm

