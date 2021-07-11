Eyes to the skies! Red Arrows flypast for Euro 2020 final
Just after 8pm in Lincolnshire
The Red Arrows will fly over Wembley Stadium in London to cheer on the England players and crowds just before the Euro 2020 final with Italy, and Lincolnshire will get to see them on their way back home too.
The Reds will begin their flypast tour from Bournemouth Aerodrome just before 7.30pm, after they cancelled their Goodwood Festival of Speed display on Saturday due to weather conditions.
They will then return to their home in Lincolnshire at RAF Scampton at around 8.10pm, so people in Lincoln and along the flight path can enjoy it too.
Here is the scheduled flight route for the Red Arrows on July 11:
- Bournemouth Aerodrome – 7.27pm
- North of Verwood – 7.29pm
- West of Tisbury – 7.31pm
- East of Devizes – 7.34pm
- North of Andover – 7.37pm
- West of Newbury – 7.39pm
- West of Reading – 7.41pm
- West of Henley-on-Thames – 7.42pm
- North of Maidenhead – 7.44pm
- North of Slough – 7.46pm
- Wembley Flypast – 7.48pm
- East of Willesden – 7.49pm
- North East of Hertford – 7.52pm
- West of Huntingdon – 7.57pm
- North West of Stamford – 8.01pm
- South East of Melton Mowbray – 8.03pm
- West of North Hykeham – 8.08pm
- RAF Scampton AD – 8.10pm
