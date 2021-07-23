Family-run clearance business opens third Lincoln store

The pandemic has, if anything, kept them even busier

A clearance business run by a husband and wife from Lincoln has grown rapidly since forming just two years ago, and their success has culminated in a new shop on the High Street.

Dave Cutten, 59, and his wife Jayne, 51, set up ABC House Clearance in 2019 after years of a part-time service.

Since launching the website in 2019, they have opened three shops in Lincoln, on Corporation Street, West Parade, and most recently the High Street in the former Linkage site.

The new store opened a couple of weeks ago, and the business has been in the family for years, as Jayne’s uncle started doing house clearances way back in the 1950s.

Dave used to work at HMP Lincoln before setting up ABC, and says since starting the business he hasn’t stopped, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told The Lincolnite: “Typically businesses have struggled due to the pandemic, but it’s been manic for us, we’re working non-stop six days a week.

“Our shops had to shut for four-and-a-half months because of lockdown but even then we were working to clear out offices, buildings, you name it.

“I think having a spot on the High Street helps get our name out there. Even if people don’t come into the store some days they still see our signs and our business. It’s so hard to get a site here so we’re delighted.

“We saw this as an opportunity to expand, we currently have 15 active landlines responding to calls from all over the country, it’s relentless but good.”

The couple often like to donate items leftover from their clearances to charity, as well as providing support for the health and social care sector.

“It’s better to give these things a place rather than just throw them away,” Dave said. “It feels good to give to charity and do your bit.”

They are very well respected in the city of Lincoln, having completed clear-out jobs for a range of businesses, including Laura Ashley which closed on the High Street shortly after the first coronavirus lockdown.

Dave and Jayne have plans to potentially open another store in Lincolnshire, this time in Skegness near to the Clock Tower.

They are also on the lookout for more staff as the business continues to expand. To get in touch with them, visit the ABC Clearance website.