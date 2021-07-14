First COVID death in 24 days in North Lincolnshire with 618 new cases on Wednesday

There were two COVID deaths in Greater Lincolnshire’s figures on Wednesday, including the first in 24 days at North Lincolnshire’s hospitals, while 618 cases were confirmed.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday reported 309 new cases in Lincolnshire, 203 in North East Lincolnshire and 106 in North Lincolnshire. The total figure is lower than last Wednesday’s 625 cases.

Two further deaths were reported in the government data, with one resident recorded in Lincolnshire and another in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals.

Lincolnshire’s hospitals trusts have not reported a coronavirus-related death through NHS England data in 40 days.

However, North Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust announced its first patient death after 24 days without.

Nationally, cases increased by 42,302 to 5,233,207 while deaths rose by 49 to 128,530.

In national news today, more than 1,200 scientists have written to the government calling for July 19 to be delayed again.

The article in The Lancet said the decision to unlock the country was “unethical” and pursued an “unscientific policy of herd immunity by mass infection”.

They called for millions more people to be double-jabbed before restrictions were lifted.

The government’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid later tweeted that two thirds of UK adults had now had two jabs.

According to the latest data, 46,037,090 people have now received the first dose of a vaccine nationally, while 35,155,767 have received a second jab.

“We have beaten our target by almost a week — this is a huge achievement,” he said.

“Thank you to everyone who has come forward. The vaccine is our wall of defence against the virus.”

Two thirds of adults across the UK have now had two jabs. We have beaten our target by almost a week – this is a huge achievement. Thank you to everyone who has come forward. The vaccine is our wall of defence against the virus. pic.twitter.com/SJpp7TvAf3 — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 14, 2021

Elsewhere, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told passengers on London’s transport network they must continue wearing masks, even after restrictions are lifting.

Face coverings will still be mandatory on the Tube and the city’s bus and rail network.

The announcement has sparked questions to other mayors around the country, including Greater Manchester’s Andy Burnham.

LNER, which serves Lincolnshire, has already confirmed masks will still be required on its train services.

Boston Borough, North Kesteven and East Lindsey District Councils said they were still waiting on government guidance when contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service. Other councils have yet to respond.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust has also said its health organisations, including services in hospitals, GP practices, mental health and in the community, will see no changes to measures already in place when other national restrictions are lifted next week.

Karen Dunderdale, Director of Infection Prevention and Control and Director of Nursing at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “It is important to remember that while restrictions nationally may be easing further, we are still managing an ongoing global pandemic.

“Lincolnshire’s NHS staff continue to care for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and we must take necessary precautions to protect them and provide others with the confidence that they can continue to access services safely.

“While we continually review the measures in place, we ask people to be respectful in supporting us to uphold these important safety measures.”

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, July 14

70,991 cases (up 618)

47,128 in Lincolnshire (up 309)

11,035 in North Lincolnshire (up 106)

12,828 in North East Lincolnshire (up 203)

2,198 deaths (up two)

1,623 from Lincolnshire (up one)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

273 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 1,315 hospital deaths (up one)

816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

455 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

5,233,207 UK cases, 128,530 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.