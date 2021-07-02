Friend’s tribute video for loving dad hit by train in Lincoln
“He put a smile on everyone’s face”
A friend of a Lincoln man who lost his life after being hit by a train has created a tribute video in his memory.
Andrew Timings, 45, died on June 11 after emergency services spent several hours at the scene in Lincoln City centre close to the main train station. Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.
Kenzie Robinson set up a fundraiser to help give her friend “a good send off” and by the time of publication it has raised over £860 – donate to the fundraising page here.
In the video, she describes the father of three as one of the loveliest men she’d ever met, who put a smile on everyone’s face.
He was also involved in a Lincoln Facebook group with 1,400 members called ‘Buddies’, which was set up by Kenzie and her sister last September to help people who are alone and need to make new friends and have a chat. The group also holds meet ups a few times a month and Andy was a member for around five months.
Kenzie said a few weeks before his death he had met some of the group’s members who said he was “a lovely person who had a good sense of humour, and was always there when you needed him”.
Tributes and donations continue to pour in for Andy on the fundraising page and Kenzie added: “The fundraiser has gone really well. It’s amazing how much we have made.”
An inquest opened on Thursday, July 1 into the death of Andy, where his full name, date of birth, and place of death of Lincoln High Street level crossing, were all confirmed by the coroner.
It was opened by coroner Paul Smith and a provisional date for the inquest hearing was set for December 10, 2021.
Any affected by this story can seek help from the Samaritans by calling the charity’s helpline number on 116 123.