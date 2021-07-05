Lincoln bar won’t show Euros semi-final after home fans’ conduct

Fans will have to find another place to go

Towers in Lincoln will not be showing England’s EURO 2020 semi-final with Denmark on Wednesday, blaming the conduct of pub-goers during previous matches — but next door at the Engine Shed they will.

The venue on Brayford Wharf East has shown all England games so far at the European Championships, but has made the decision not to open on Wednesday, July 7 for the semi-final vs Denmark.

This is due to the layout of the bar not being as COVID-secure as first expected, as well as “the conduct of certain groups of England fans during their last match with Ukraine”, a 4-0 win on Saturday night.

It is unclear whether Towers will show the final on Sunday, should England make it, as the bar has announced it will not be screening football matches until they are allowed to within government guidance.

In a statement posted to social media, a spokesperson for Towers said: “In the interest of public safety, as well as the safety of our staff, we have made the decision to not show the England v Denmark game at Towers on Wednesday.

“The layout of the venue and the conduct of some patrons at the last England game, are not conducive with the COVID-secure environment we aim for and as such, we will not be opening Towers on Wednesday.”

It comes after Lincolnshire Police reported a “significant drop” in football related violence after England’s victory over Ukraine.

Officers were called to just three reports of football related incidents following the Ukraine match, compared to 53 after the round of 16 match with Germany last week.

The Engine Shed, next door to Towers, will be showing the game vs Denmark, with tickets on sale now, costing £25.

Each ticket bought admits up to six people who will be seated at one table, with names of each person being given at the point of purchase.

As well as this, all those who want to go will have to provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 test or of having both doses of the vaccine.

This will need to be evidenced via the NHS app, and entry will be refused to anyone who cannot provide this proof.

A fan zone will also be placed at Lincoln Castle for the semi final and final, with up to 1,000 tickets made available to watch the match on the big screen.

These tickets have now been sold out, with an incredible demand to watch England play in their fifth ever semi-final at a major tournament.