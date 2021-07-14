Lincoln IBCC marks 85th anniversary of Bomber Command force
There was even a Dakota flypast
The International Bomber Command Centre hosted a public service of commemoration on Wednesday to mark 85 years of the Bomber Command force.
Formed on July 14, 1936, the command was initially brought in to act as a deterrent to aggression, and eventually went on the offensive to help Britain in the Second World War.
A service was held at the International Bomber Command Centre near Canwick Hill in Lincoln on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the command’s formation.
From 1936 to 1968, up until the formation of Strike Command, it was the role of Bomber Command to keep the peace and support humanitarian missions.
The centre itself opened on January 30, 2018 and has welcomed over 220,000 visitors from all over the world ever since.
Part of the service was to honour the service and sacrifice of the 57,861 members who lost their lives serving Bomber Command.
The average age of death was just 23 for those who died in command at WW2, and each of their names are individually marked on the Walls of Names, which surround the Spire Memorial at the IBCC.
The Spire is where the primary focus of the service was held, with speeches and appearances from various veterans, as well as the CEO of the IBCC, Nicky van der Drift.
A flypast then took place over the centre from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Dakota.