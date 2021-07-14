Lincoln
Lincoln IBCC marks 85th anniversary of Bomber Command force

There was even a Dakota flypast
An 85th anniversary service was held at the IBCC on Wednesday, marking the formation of Bomber Command on this day in 1936. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The International Bomber Command Centre hosted a public service of commemoration on Wednesday to mark 85 years of the Bomber Command force.

Formed on July 14, 1936, the command was initially brought in to act as a deterrent to aggression, and eventually went on the offensive to help Britain in the Second World War.

A service was held at the International Bomber Command Centre near Canwick Hill in Lincoln on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the command’s formation.

Wreaths and tributes were laid. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

From 1936 to 1968, up until the formation of Strike Command, it was the role of Bomber Command to keep the peace and support humanitarian missions.

Bomber Command was a beacon of respect for the country. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The centre itself opened on January 30, 2018 and has welcomed over 220,000 visitors from all over the world ever since.

Plenty of veterans were in attendance. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Part of the service was to honour the service and sacrifice of the 57,861 members who lost their lives serving Bomber Command.

Those who lost their lives were remembered. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The average age of death was just 23 for those who died in command at WW2, and each of their names are individually marked on the Walls of Names, which surround the Spire Memorial at the IBCC.

A great turnout to honour a wonderful command. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Spire is where the primary focus of the service was held, with speeches and appearances from various veterans, as well as the CEO of the IBCC, Nicky van der Drift.

Nicky van der Drift, chief executive at the International Bomber Command Centre. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Guests were even treated to a flypast from Dakota. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A flypast then took place over the centre from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Dakota.

Dakota from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight paid a visit past the IBCC. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A proud moment for all involved. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

