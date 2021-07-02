Lincoln is open for business: Celebrating independents’ weekend
The Imp Trail starts and the open top bus returns too
Lincoln is open for business — that’s the message from the city’s business improvement group ahead of a big weekend.
Lincoln BIG (Business Improvement Group) is launching this weekend the Imp Trail, with 30 sculptures across the city, as well as celebrating independent businesses.
The video by Wallbreaker Productions, commissioned by The Lincolnite for Lincoln BIG, showcases the variety of independent business in Lincoln, both uphill and downhill.
The Lincoln Imp Trail is live from July 3 to September 16, and this weekend the open top bus resumes tours in the city too. Find out more here.