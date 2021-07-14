Lincoln
Lincoln village coffee shop opens to become hub of community

It has opened in the old library
Jaime Oliver (left) and Isaac Stott (right) have teamed up to move Seven Districts Coffee into The Hub in Nettleham. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A coffee shop inside a village hub in Nettleham is aiming to engage with the community and encourage reading and socialising as it opens its doors in the old library.

Seven Districts Coffee opened a shop in the former Farmers Arms on Market Rasen Road in Welton Hill, back in September 2020, and wanted to open another in the place the co-owners grew up: the Lincoln village of Nettleham.

So on Friday, July 9, the new Seven Districts shop opened at The Hub community centre on East Street, which also houses a library.

Seven Districts Coffee’s new shop is situated inside The Hub community centre in Nettleham. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

It will work hand in hand with the library, which is due to return on August 1, and Seven District’s brand and marketing director Isaac Stott has said he wants it to be more than just a coffee shop.

It will be open seven days a week for the locals to enjoy. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

He told The Lincolnite: “This is all about us being able to give back to the people. Offering a safe haven where the local community can come and meet people or have a catch up with a friend.

“We’re all local to Nettleham ourselves, so it was a no brainer for us to come here and provide something for the locals.”

The library section will reopen on August 1. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The move is part of a collaboration with The Hub, which has seen the building renovated and relaunched in an attempt to bring more people to the area.

Baristas are on hand to make you a tasty, freshly roasted coffee. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Jaime Oliver, founder and manager of The Hub, said: “It’s a partnership that benefits both parties greatly. We want people to feel and know that they are contributing to the community by coming here.

“Books and coffee go hand in hand, so we’re really excited to be able to launch the coffee shop and hopefully keep people coming to The Hub.”

A cosy, peaceful place to go for a read and a coffee. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There are a selection of benches around the outside of The Hub, which are open to use in the hope of creating “friendship benches” which will aim to encourage people to make friends and memories there.

The benches are open to all hub users, not just those who attend the cafe itself. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

It will be open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 9.30am to 4pm on Sundays.

The home baked food looks so tasty. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

As well as their well-known hot drinks, there are also a selection of coffee shop style food, including home baked cakes and scones.

