Lincoln village coffee shop opens to become hub of community

A coffee shop inside a village hub in Nettleham is aiming to engage with the community and encourage reading and socialising as it opens its doors in the old library.

Seven Districts Coffee opened a shop in the former Farmers Arms on Market Rasen Road in Welton Hill, back in September 2020, and wanted to open another in the place the co-owners grew up: the Lincoln village of Nettleham.

So on Friday, July 9, the new Seven Districts shop opened at The Hub community centre on East Street, which also houses a library.

It will work hand in hand with the library, which is due to return on August 1, and Seven District’s brand and marketing director Isaac Stott has said he wants it to be more than just a coffee shop.

He told The Lincolnite: “This is all about us being able to give back to the people. Offering a safe haven where the local community can come and meet people or have a catch up with a friend.

“We’re all local to Nettleham ourselves, so it was a no brainer for us to come here and provide something for the locals.”

The move is part of a collaboration with The Hub, which has seen the building renovated and relaunched in an attempt to bring more people to the area.

Jaime Oliver, founder and manager of The Hub, said: “It’s a partnership that benefits both parties greatly. We want people to feel and know that they are contributing to the community by coming here.

“Books and coffee go hand in hand, so we’re really excited to be able to launch the coffee shop and hopefully keep people coming to The Hub.”

There are a selection of benches around the outside of The Hub, which are open to use in the hope of creating “friendship benches” which will aim to encourage people to make friends and memories there.

It will be open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 9.30am to 4pm on Sundays.

As well as their well-known hot drinks, there are also a selection of coffee shop style food, including home baked cakes and scones.