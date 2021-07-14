Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 returns for 2021: Nominations are now open

Lincolnshire 30 Under 30, The Lincolnite‘s showcase of young up and coming talent and high achievers, returns for 2021 – and nominations are now open.

Thanks to our sponsors, the University of Lincoln, Ringrose Law and Streets Chartered Accountants, publishers Stonebow Media are organising the celebration of Lincolnshire’s promising talent for this autumn.

It has been a whirlwind two years in between our 2019 Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 spotlight and the 2021 edition, and we’re seeking the rising stars who shone throughout; from entrepreneurs, to athletes, artists and rapidly developing professionals.

We’re also keeping tabs on our first cohort of high achievers, and looking forward to hearing from them about the exciting developments they’ve had in the last 18 months.

How to enter Lincolnshire 30 under 30

Nominations for the 2021 Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 are now open. Submission are made using this form.

We’re looking to hear from inspirational young achievers from all backgrounds and professional fields. You can nominate yourself, or someone you know personally or professionally who is making our county proud.

Nominations are open for people from across Greater Lincolnshire (from the Humber to the Wash), either living or working in our region (and beyond!)

Entries close on September 8. A reception event scheduled for Thursday, October 28, at the Lincoln Cathedral Chapterhouse. Check out the 2019 celebration.

Why this matters

The Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30 showcase is a celebration of the best and brightest in Lincolnshire, putting our young talent on the map regionally and nationally.

Stonebow Media’s platform and channels reach unparalleled audiences, opening up further opportunities and recognition for those involved. Leo Scott is a great example, who went on to be featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30!

Thanks to our sponsors

The Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 has seen all three of its sponsors returning to support the initiative for 2021.

Alex Bennett, Associate Marketing Manager at Ringrose Law, said: “Lincolnshire has a lot of young, individual talent across all sectors, and it is fantastic to be able to recognise and celebrate these individuals. We place a lot of emphasis on career progression and career frameworks, and finding opportunities for our own team. Many of our staff have worked their way through the firm after starting with us at a young age. It is great to see and hear about the passion, commitment and determination these individuals have.”

James Pinchbeck, Marketing Partner at Streets Chartered Accountants, added: “We are delighted and excited to once again be supporting Lincolnshire 30 under 30. The energy, resilience, sense of purpose, social responsibility, creativity and enterprise our under 30s have is truly inspiring. It is great to highlight the difference such individuals make to our community, and right that we single out such individuals for recognition. They are an inspiration to the young and old alike!”