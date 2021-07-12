Lincolnshire COVID-19 weekly cases jump 50% again, as PM set to confirm lockdown rules ending

There were 3,452 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire last week, an increase of almost 50% week-on-week, as the Prime Minister is set to confirm rule changes later on Monday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend reported 548 new cases in Lincolnshire, 419 in North East Lincolnshire and 148 in North Lincolnshire. The overall figure is 45.5% higher than last week’s 2,373 cases.

In positive news, Lincolnshire hospitals have not reported a coronavirus-related death in 37 days, and for 22 days in North Lincolnshire — with over 70% of the population already double-jabbed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a news conference on Monday evening, where he will confirm the coronavirus rules to be relaxed from July 19.

The changes will see almost all restrictions lifted, including:

The end of one metre-plus social distancing

The limits on visitors to care homes will be lifted

The legal limits on people meeting indoors and outdoors will be removed

All businesses will be allowed to reopen, including night clubs

The request to work from home where possible will also be scrapped

No COVID certificate will be required to enter any venue or event – though businesses may choose to require some way to show COVID status

However, changes to mask rules have caused a stir, and the government has backtracked slightly this weekend, urging people to wear them indoors – though there still won’t be any official rules to do so.

Health ministers said they trust the British people to take personal responsibility for their safety and that of others.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, July 11

69,207 cases (up 1,115)

46,227 in Lincolnshire (up 548)

10,759 in North Lincolnshire (up 148)

12,221 in North East Lincolnshire (up 419)

2,196 deaths (no change)

1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

272 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,314 hospital deaths (no change)

816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

454 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

5,121,245 UK cases, 128,425 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.