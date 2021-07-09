Lincolnshire COVID cases up 50% week-on-week, but over a month without deaths

There have been 2,337 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire so far this week, but hospitals in the county have seen no COVID-related deaths for more than a month.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday reported 343 new cases in Lincolnshire, 234 in North East Lincolnshire and 70 in North Lincolnshire.

The total of 647 is now the second highest daily cases number since November 19, which saw 676 cases confirmed.

The figure is 61.35% higher than last Friday’s 401 cases – and 44% up on the 1,623 cases by this time last week.

In positive news, the figures showed no further deaths in the government or NHS England data today.

In fact, Lincolnshire’s hospitals have now gone 35 days without a death being reported in the NHS data.

Meanwhile Northern Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust has not reported a death in 20 days.

Nationally, cases increased by 35,707 to 5,058,093 while deaths rose by 29 to 128,365.

Health bosses in Lincolnshire are urging people to bring their COVID-19 vaccines forward following the change in dosing strategy announced by the Prime Minister earlier this week.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Director for Public Health Professor Derek Ward said there had been a 15-fold increase in cases between the end of May and the beginning of June and there was “no question the rates are going up”.

“Number one is getting a vaccine, all the evidence says that even one dose is going to reduce both the chances of you getting it, but if you do get it then the chances of you getting a severe disease.”

Professor Ward felt face coverings should have been kept as a requirement in the most recent restriction changes, but backed the end of school bubbles – despite a tripling of cases among children.

Nationally, the Office For National Statistics says COVID-19 infections increased by more than 50% in the week to July 3.

England’s R number – the average number of people each person with COVID-19 goes on to infect – has also risen to between 1.2-1.5 – up from between 1.1-1.3 this time last week.

Cases of the Delta variant, originally discovered in India, have also risen by 34% nationwide – from 161,981 to 216,249.

The Prime Minister’s office has urged people to carry on using the NHS COVID-19 app after reports users were deleting it to avoid being pinged to self isolate.

Earlier this week contact tracing figures had shown a 60% rise in the number of exposure alerts sent to the users of the NHS COVID-19 app.

The app sent 356,036 alerts in the week to June 30 – up 62% from 219,391 the previous week.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, July 9

68,092 cases (up 647)

45,679 in Lincolnshire (up 343)

10,611 in North Lincolnshire (up 70)

11,802 in North East Lincolnshire (up 234)

2,196 deaths (no change)

1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

272 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,314 hospital deaths (no change)

816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

454 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

5,058,093 UK cases, 128,365 deaths

