Mobile COVID jab service at Lincoln Mosque and Boston pharmacy this weekend

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination service will offer people the chance to receive their jabs at the Lincoln Mosque and a Boston Co-op pharmacy on Saturday, July 10.

A mobile unit staffed by St John Ambulance and Lincolnshire Co-op Pharmacy will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations (Pfizer, first doses) at the Lincoln Mosque on Dixon Street, between 12pm and 3pm.

The Parkside Co-op Pharmacy in Boston will also be offering a walk-in vaccination service between 9am and 12pm (Pfizer and AZ, first and second doses).

Anyone over 18 who has not already had their first dose will be able to have their vaccination just by turning up, it is free and there is no booking required. The sites will be operating on a first come first serve basis.

Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “Our efforts as a county are truly making an impact on Lincolnshire. Our vaccinated numbers continue to grow ensuring that our county is prepared for a return to normality.

“In order to solidify our position, we are continuing to offer walk-in vaccinations, to those who may struggle to attend the larger vaccination sites. For the first time Boston, as well as Lincoln, will be able to take advantage of our walk-in service.

“The use of the mobile vaccination sites is to ensure that access to the COVID-19 vaccination is made available within local communities, especially for those who may find it difficult to access at present through the current vaccination sites.”

Translation services will be available during the event on Saturday, and the team is also available for any questions that members of the public may have about the vaccination programme.