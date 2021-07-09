No kitten! Meet the paw-some Lincoln village cat who thinks he’s a schoolboy

While most cats are happy to scratch, stretch and lounge in a sunbeam, Whiskers the Nettleham rescue cat has his sights set on bigger things.

The fearless 10-month-old ginger kitten has been causing quite a stir in the village, following children to school, joining in archery lessons and even gate-crashing a year five maths test.

Owners Jo and Adi Fox say their purr-fect pet even has his own Facebook page – ‘Whiskers the Nettleham wanderer’ – with almost 200 followers.

Jo, 36, said: “He went to the infant school and was trying to do archery with the year twos, all the children were going wild and really excited.

“But he started trying to get into the classrooms and wouldn’t give up.

“One of the staff had to put a post on the village Facebook page asking who he belonged to.

“We had to go down to collect him… I apologised to the head teacher.”

And staff at the village junior school say Whiskers is a regular visitor there too – although it has been said his maths skills are shocking.

Jo said: “He wanted to join in a year five class, he went into one class and then through to the other year five class, but they were doing a maths test so they had to quickly get him out.

“He likes to follow the year three children into their classroom as well.”

Whiskers appears to select different families to follow down to school and parents in the village say they guide him across the road like an extra child.

Nettleham Infant and Nursery School head teacher Catherine Jollands said: “Whiskers is a regular visitor to school, enjoying joining in lessons and the children in nursery were very excited as they thought the tiger was coming for tea.”

The fearless feline has also been spotted playing at the church’s baby and toddler group and trying to join in with activities at Stepping Stones after school club.

Whiskers has a growing army of admirers, but his biggest fans of all are Jo and Adi’s own children, six-year-old Mila and three-year-old Jax.

Jo said: “Whiskers has got a lot of fans and he loves being with people and children. He’s lovely and it’s really nice to have such a friendly family cat, but it does make me worry because he has no fear.”

In between his attempts to get an education, Whiskers has been caught browsing at the flower shop, patrolling the Co-op car park and lurking outside the Black Horse pub.