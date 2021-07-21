Over 400 dog walkers fined on Cleethorpes beach already

The rules are in place between Easter and September

More than 400 dog walkers were fined a total of £41,000 after the council began enforcing a ban on Cleethorpes beach.

Dogs are not allowed on the beach between Wonderland and Cleethorpes Leisure Centre from Good Friday to September 30.

The three-year beach ban was brought following public demand to keep the resort clean in 2019. In January 2022, consultations will begin on whether to extend it or let it expire over the summer.

Since April 2, 418 dog walkers who broke the rules have been handed £100 fixed penalty notices, worth a total of £41,800.

Some 67 of those were on Easter Bank Holiday weekend alone, when the rules first came into force.

Cleethorpes Beach is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is home to a number of rare habitats and bird species.

Wildlife along the stretch of coast can be disturbed by dogs, which can cause distress to and damage the health of the birds living on the beach.

During 2021, four more people have also faced penalties for not picking up their dog’s mess around the resort.

Another 61 have been fined for littering either on foot or in vehicles. These fixed penalty notices are worth an additional £6,500.