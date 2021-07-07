Police concerned for missing Tattershall man

Plans are being made by Boston Borough Council to bid for city status as part of a competition launched by Queen Elizabeth II.

Boston Borough Council will develop the bid ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

Her Majesty the Queen has approved a competition to grant city status to a select number of towns in the UK, for the first time in a decade.

Councils have until December 8 to apply, and Boston is set to be among the areas applying.

All applicants will be judged on civic pride, heritage and innovation, and Councillor Richard Austin of Boston Borough Council has welcomed the competition.

“It is fantastic news that a civic honours competition is being held. As a Borough we are immensely proud of our history and heritage and following a conversation between Group Leaders on the Council is was decided that a bid should be developed for submission to Government for ‘City’ status. The bid would be developed with partners and its submission would be subject to Council approval later in the year.

“The competition gives us great opportunity to highlight Boston’s heritage and its worldwide connections by showcasing the people and places that make Boston so unique and worthy of such an accolade.

“Having recently secured significant Government investment of £21.9 million through the Towns’ Fund; and submitted a bid for a further £20m from the Government’s Levelling Up fund, over the coming years we expect to see Boston further transform and become an even more popular place to live, work, visit and invest.”