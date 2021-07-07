Police concerned for missing Tattershall man
Have you seen Matthew?
Police are appealing to track down a 35-year-old man who has gone missing in the Tattershall area.
The man, referred only as Matthew, was last heard from at 4.45pm on Tuesday, July 6, and Lincolnshire Police are concerned for his welfare.
He is believed to have been in the Cranwell Road area of Tattershall, but his current whereabouts are now unknown.
If you have seen Matthew, call officers on 101 and quote incident 393 of July 6.