Tattershall
July 7, 2021 9.50 am

Police concerned for missing Tattershall man

Have you seen Matthew?
Matthew, 35, has gone missing from the Tattershall area. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police are appealing to track down a 35-year-old man who has gone missing in the Tattershall area.

The man, referred only as Matthew, was last heard from at 4.45pm on Tuesday, July 6, and Lincolnshire Police are concerned for his welfare.

He is believed to have been in the Cranwell Road area of Tattershall, but his current whereabouts are now unknown.

If you have seen Matthew, call officers on 101 and quote incident 393 of July 6.

