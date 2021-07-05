Police probe noise complaints after swingers festival in Lincolnshire village
A few nearby residents weren’t happy with the noise
Police have investigated reports of noise complaints coming from a swingers festival in Lincolnshire over the weekend, which saw hundreds turn out in a field near Grantham.
Swingathon, the four-day X-rated event, was held in fields near Oasby off the A52 east of Grantham, beginning on Thursday, July 1 and ending on Monday, July 5.
The organiser’s website advertised wet T-shirt competitions, a mobile dungeon and fetish demos, as well as a Mr and Miss Swingathon competition.
Around 400 tickets were allegedly sold for Swingathon this year at £200 per couple, and entry was only available for people who had at least three personal verifications on their Fabswingers profile.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that limited coronavirus guidelines were in place at the festival, including a lack of social distancing and hygiene facilities.
Guests were not given the address of the venue until after tickets were bought, and were told they must take a lateral flow test 48 hours before arriving at the event.
Local residents in nearby villages told The Lincolnite they could hear thumping music playing into the early hours of the morning, but Lincolnshire Police said investigations found no wrongdoing.
“We received reports of noise complaints, but on investigation there was nothing ongoing. We haven’t received any reports of COVID breaches.”
Before the event took place, North Kesteven District Council said: “A licence application was correctly issued, for a bar and regulated entertainment up to 11pm in association with what was described as ‘private camping for a private camping club.
“So long as the event is conducted within the restrictions of the Temporary Event Notice in place, and in a lawful manner, there is nothing more for the council to do in respect of this event.”
Despite government guidance only permitting 30 guests for ‘significant life events’, the event went ahead and received no reports of COVID-19 rule breaching.