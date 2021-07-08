Police release suspects in Lincoln knife and baseball bat fight probe
Four people who were arrested in connection with a brawl in Lincoln, reportedly involving a knife and a baseball bat, have been released with no further action, police confirmed.
As reported at the time, men aged 18, 20, 33 and 41 were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after the incident on May 22.
Three men were said to have been treated for injuries and one man had head injuries and stab wounds after the scrap in broad daylight near Russell Street.
After a few weeks of investigations, Lincolnshire Police told reporters at The Lincolnite that the four men arrested in connection with the incident have been released with no further action.