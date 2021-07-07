RAF Puma flypast over Lincolnshire
A 50th anniversary tour
A flypast of 10 RAF Pumas has marked the 50th anniversary of the military aircraft.
The spectacular display of helicopters took to the skies over Lincolnshire on Wednesday, July 7.
The Pumas could be seen over RAF Waddington and RAF Scampton on their journey across the UK.
They flew over sites of historical significance in parts of Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Cambridgeshire, before reaching Lincolnshire and landing at the home of the Red Arrows.
#puma50 @LincsLive @thelincolnite pic.twitter.com/6x36llefT0
— Diane Penn-berkeley (@Diane_PB63) July 7, 2021
@looknorthBBC @thelincolnite puma 50 flight over raf waddington today pic.twitter.com/Hm1sclIfFz
— spencer barton (@spencerjb26) July 7, 2021
Just got back from RAF Waddington to catch these #Puma50 pic.twitter.com/F0scP3jb1M
— Steve (@StephenWard1968) July 7, 2021
Pumas over RAF Scampton #Puma50 @RAFBenson @RAFScampton @tugga73 @Chris_Wiseman99 pic.twitter.com/msyJ4tQrIQ
— Mike Ranby (@MikeRanby) July 7, 2021
About the Puma helicopters
On 29 January 1971, the first to Royal Air Force Puma helicopters were delivered into service.
The Puma, a medium-lift support helicopter, has flown on combat and humanitarian operations around the world over the last five decades, including Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Mozambique and the Caribbean.
The helicopters have also supported Defence in the UK such as providing helicopter lift capability to flood relief efforts and the coronavirus pandemic.
In early 2020, the Pumas deployed at short notice to Kinloss Barracks to provide vital transport for personnel and equipment in Scotland and Northern England in the early stages of the pandemic, as well as remaining on standby 24/7 to support any task required in the UK.
XW224 was due to be repainted this year. In honour of the 50th anniversary of the Puma helicopter in service with the Royal Air Force, it was agreed that a unique new paint scheme would be used on the aircraft.