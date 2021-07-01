Scunthorpe sign former Shrimps defender
Welcome to North Lincolnshire Harry!
Scunthorpe United have complete the signing of former Morecambe centre-back Harry Davis on a one-year deal.
The 29-year-old, who was released by Morecambe earlier this summer, has made more than 300 senior career appearances and scored 24 goals for an array of clubs since making his first-team debut for Crewe Alexandra in May 2010.
Davis played more than 200 times for Crewe until 2017, during which time he won promotion to League One and the EFL Trophy. He also spent time on loan at St Mirren in the Scottish Championship in 2017, who he later joined permanently, making a total of 31 appearances and helping them win promotion to the top flight in Scotland.
He played for Grimsby Town in League Two for two seasons, making 64 appearances, before joining Morecambe. He played 34 times for Morecambe who went up via the play-offs to League One, in what was a third career promotion for Davis.
Davis will join his former Morecambe team-mate Alex Kenyon, who also signed for Scunthorpe this summer.